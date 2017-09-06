News conference set for 10 a.m. to discuss deputy-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. to discuss Monday’s shooting in New Carlisle, where Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Shaw shot New Carlisle News photographer Andy Grimm.

Deputy Shaw shot Grimm while he was conducting a traffic stop unrelated to Grimm in the 400 block of North Main Street in New Carlisle Monday night.

According to the New Carlisle News, Grimm was setting up his camera and tripod to take pictures of the lightening storm when he was shot. According to the newspaper, the deputy mistook Grimm’s camera and tripod for a gun.

It’s unclear if Deputy Shaw gave Grimm any warning or instruction before he fired.

Grimm was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital, where doctors performed surgery, immediately. Grimm was released from the hospital Tuesday and is now recovering at home. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

Deputy Shaw has been placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.