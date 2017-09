DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton community is invited to enjoy free coffee at an event Friday, September 8.

East Patrol Operations Division officers are hosting a Coffee with a Cop event at Subway on Linden Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon.

Coffee with a Cop is a national program that officers invite the public to attend and to talk with officers about issues, concerns, or everyday conversation.

Do you have issues in your neighborhood you want to talk with an officer about? EPOD officers will hold #CoffeeWithaCop on Fri. to listen pic.twitter.com/BzJRxRVVEQ — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 6, 2017