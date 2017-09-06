Ohio man to be sentenced in New Mexico officer’s death

Published:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A 39-year-old Ohio man who pleaded guilty to killing a New Mexico police officer last year is set to be sentenced.

State District Judge Douglas Driggers is scheduled Thursday to sentence Jesse Denver Hanes for the Aug. 16 shooting death of Hatch policeman Jose Chavez during a traffic stop.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hanes will serve the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release or parole.

Hanes also recently pleaded guilty in federal court to federal firearms and carjacking charges.

Chavez was a two-year veteran of the Hatch police force and a father of two children.

Chavez pulled over a vehicle in the farming village of Hatch that was carrying Hanes and two other people.

Authorities have said Hanes fired at Chavez and fled.

