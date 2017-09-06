Smoke detectors credited with saving lives in Miamisburg house fire

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — People who escaped a house fire in Miamisburg credit smoke detectors with saving their lives.

Firefighters responded to a fire call at a duplex on Buckeye Street just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

By the time crews arrived, the people living in both sides of the duplex had already gotten out safely.

A family of four, including two small children, escaped without injury. A teenager living o the house’s other side jumped to safety from a second story window.

The family in the side where the fire started says it just had new smoke detectors installed through a recent Red Cross initiative.

“We get kind of almost immune to hearing ‘smoke detectors save lives,'” Battalion Chief Glenn Jirka with the Miami Valley Fire District said. “They do.”

“That’s a prime example of it. We have people in a building heavily involved that could have easily been severely injured or even killed,” Jirka said. “Smoke detectors on either side of house, both sides of the duplex got residents out.”

The father of the family that escaped the fire says he wanted to make sure everyone got out of the house as quickly as possible.

“Everything happened so quick,” Aaron Collins said. “When that stuff happens, instinct kicks in and immediately I didn’t think about anything but my kids and getting everybody out okay.”

“And once I got out, I made sure the nextdoor neighbor was okay because I saw him jump from the second story window. Everything was just super crazy.”

Fire officials are still trying to determine what caused the fire. There was no immediate estimate of damage from the fire.