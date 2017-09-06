Tank travels home

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – The beloved tank that was removed from Eaton in 2012 is traveling back home to a new location.

Tina Marker, of Eaton, and a group of community activists are excited to see Miss Preble back in Eaton.

“It is heartwarming to see our beloved tank finally returning back to her roots. During this quest, I fondly named our tank ‘Miss Preble.’ She was played on by hundreds of children through the years and stood as a strong symbol of our military heritage. This history includes the Eaton Tank Line and many ONG deployments. We are so glad to finally bring her back to her family where she will be appreciated by generations to come,” Marker said.

The Ohio National Guard removed the tank from Preble County April 12, 2012 without advising anyone what was happening and the group took the tank to Columbus.

The community presented the M4A3 Sherman tank as a gift to honor military World War II and Korean War veterans and it stood at the corner of Main and Vine Streets since November 11,1957.

The tank, named Miss Preble, will find its new home at Fort St. Clair Park in Eaton Saturday, September 23.

Miss Preble comes home View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Ohio National Guard takes the tank Photo credit Andy Snow Fort St. Clair site for Miss Preble Photo credit John Hale Photo provided: Fort St. Clair site for Miss Preble Photo provided: Fort St. Clair site for Miss Preble