Authorities plan expansion of naloxone access in Ohio county

CINCINNATI (AP) — Government and health officials plan to dramatically expand availability of an overdose-reversing drug in a southwest Ohio county, in what they hope could prove to be a national model for saving lives.

Attorney General Mike DeWine on Thursday joined Hamilton County officials, doctors and others involved in drug treatment to discuss a naloxone access program and pilot study in the county that’s home to Cincinnati.

They plan in coming months to more than quadruple distribution of Narcan nasal spray to 30,000 units, using donations from Dublin, Ireland-based Adapt Pharma Inc.

County Health Commissioner Tim Ingram says the group that includes area health care systems is working with the sheriff’s office, religious groups and businesses to decide where to target the distribution.

Ohio is one of the nation’s hardest-hit overdose states.