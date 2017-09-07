Bengals sign Vontaze Burfict to three-year extension

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – The Cincinnati Bengals signed linebacker Vontaze Burfict to a three-year contract extension through the 2020 season.

Burfict, a sixth-year player, has been a cornerstone of the Bengals’ defense since joining the team as a college free agent out of Arizona State in 2012.

But legal woes in the past few years have made Burfict a controversial figure in Cincinnati.

He has played in 58 games with 56 starts in his Bengals career, totaling 582 tackles (386 solo), seven sacks, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 28 passes defensed.

He has led the team in tackles twice (in 2012 and ’13) and placed second on the team in tackles once (2016). He was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season.

“Vontaze is still one of the young, emerging talents within the league,” head coach Marvin Lewis said. “We have worked hard at training, developing and retaining talented players. It’s pleasing that Vontaze has made this commitment to be a part of the organization going forward. It was important to reach an extension before the start of the season and we look forward to having Vontaze back with the team in a few weeks.”

Burfict originally signed a three-year deal with the Bengals in 2012. In August 2014, that contract was extended by three years through 2017.

