Best-in-show baked goods eaten during masked Ohio burglary

BURTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified a suspect in an Ohio county fair burglary who took a bite out of best-of-show baked goods during the heist.

The Plain Dealer reports that officials say whoever broke into an exhibit at the Geauga County Fair in northeast Ohio last week has a masked face, soft fur and walks on four legs.

Wanted posters are now on display for a raccoon or raccoons that left paw prints on baked goods judged to be the best in show among the more than 1,000 entries submitted at the 195-year-old fair.

Fair Board Director Paul Harris says the raccoon took “a little sample here and a little sample there” from seven of the 11 best-of-show entries, including breads, muffins, scones, pies and a chocolate cake.

