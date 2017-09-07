Caught on cam: Intruder starts fire in apartment; Do you know him?

By Published:

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Miamisburg are working to identify a man caught on a home surveillance system starting a fire and they want your help.

Miamisburg fire suspect

Police say on Wednesday just before 2:00 am the person seen in the photos started a fire in a home in the 500 block of Buckeye Street.

READ MORE: Smoke detectors credited with saving lives in Miamisburg house fire

The unidentified person used an accelerant to ignite a couch which caused extensive damage the building. The duplex was occupied by five people who all escaped without injury.

Police say a second person also went inside with the suspect in the photos.

If you can help identify the person or have any information you are asked to call Miamisburg Police at 9374-847-6609 or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s