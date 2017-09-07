Caught on cam: Intruder starts fire in apartment; Do you know him?

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Miamisburg are working to identify a man caught on a home surveillance system starting a fire and they want your help.

Miamisburg fire suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Police say on Wednesday just before 2:00 am the person seen in the photos started a fire in a home in the 500 block of Buckeye Street.

READ MORE: Smoke detectors credited with saving lives in Miamisburg house fire

The unidentified person used an accelerant to ignite a couch which caused extensive damage the building. The duplex was occupied by five people who all escaped without injury.

Police say a second person also went inside with the suspect in the photos.

If you can help identify the person or have any information you are asked to call Miamisburg Police at 9374-847-6609 or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).