Construction taking I-70 to one lane starts Friday

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is drawing attention to an Indiana construction project.

If you’re planning to travel to Indiana on I-70 you will be impacted by a road project that begins Friday.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, westbound I-70 between U.S. 40 and Indiana State Route 227 will be reduced to a single lane for up to 13 days for a bridge construction project.

INDOT says drivers should plan for single-lane closures in both directions between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights while crews prepare for the work.

During that time, the existing westbound bridge will be demolished, the new bridge deck will be slid laterally into place, the pavement approaches to the bridge will be rebuilt and paved, and two lanes of I-70 West traffic will shift back onto the new westbound bridge.

Significant backups are expected on I-70 west while the lane restriction is in place.

You can learn more about the closure and the project on the Indiana Department of Transportation website.