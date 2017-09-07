Construction taking I-70 to one lane starts Friday

By Published: Updated:
Contstruction barrels (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is drawing attention to an Indiana construction project.

If you’re planning to travel to Indiana on I-70 you will be impacted by a road project that begins Friday.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, westbound I-70 between U.S. 40 and Indiana State Route 227 will be reduced to a single lane for up to 13 days for a bridge construction project.

INDOT says drivers should plan for single-lane closures in both directions between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights while crews prepare for the work.

During that time, the existing westbound bridge will be demolished, the new bridge deck will be slid laterally into place, the pavement approaches to the bridge will be rebuilt and paved, and two lanes of I-70 West traffic will shift back onto the new westbound bridge.

Significant backups are expected on I-70 west while the lane restriction is in place.

INDOT

You can learn more about the closure and the project on the Indiana Department of Transportation website.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s