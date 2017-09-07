Dayton registered sex offender pleads guilty to Internet child porn

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A Dayton man who is a registered sex offender pleaded guilty to the U.S. District Court for knowingly disturbing children under the 12 with child pornography over the Internet.

Jason Alexander Bigler, 46, of Dayton used messenger apps like Kik and Omegle to meet with people and trade child pornography.

According to the facts from a plea agreement, Bigler had more than 2,150 images and 215 videos of child pornography that showed graphic images of adult males raping and abusing minor and infant females.

While Bigler has a prior federal conviction, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years up to 40 years in prison and a supervised release for a term of five years up to life.

