DP&L crews deploy for Hurricane Irma

By Published:
PD&L crews prepare to deploy to Florida for Hurricane Irma.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley is getting a jump on assistance for Hurricane Irma.

Several DP&L crews left Dayton on Thursday morning, beginning the trip to Florida.

The crews will help with restoration efforts, if Irma makes landfall in Florida.

DP&L is part of a mutual assistance network to aid electric and utility operations during emergencies.

That network has been mobilized as Hurricane Irma moves close to Florida.

16 DP&L linemen are part of the crew that made the trip south. The group left without an exact destination, and the areas where they’ll eventually work is still being determined.

DP&L is partnering with Duke Energy Florida on the project.

