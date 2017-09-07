FBI: 1 hurt when pipe bomb explodes at Indiana post office

By Published:
In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo, authorities work near an East Chicago, Ind., post office after an explosion. The FBI is leading the investigation Thursday into the explosion. (Jeff Dildine/The Times via AP)

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A postal worker was injured when a pipe bomb exploded at a post office in northwestern Indiana, and the FBI said Thursday it is investigating whether it was an act of terrorism.

The investigation into the explosion Wednesday around 6 p.m. at the facility in East Chicago “remains open and active,” the agency said in a statement, urging the public to come forward with tips.

The FBI said it was “still trying to ascertain if there are any terrorism links” to the blast.

Post Office pipe bomb

East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna said the female postal worker’s injuries were not life-threatening.

FBI spokeswoman Christine Bavender said no additional information will be released “at the present time,” but that the public is encouraged to contact the agency with any information on the explosion.

Local law enforcement also assisted in the investigation. The Porter County’s bomb squad responded with a bomb disposal robot. K-9 units from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene.

A roadway near the post office was blocked off as authorities investigated. East Chicago is about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s