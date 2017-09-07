Gov Scott urges gas stations to stay open

MIAMI (AP) — Gov. Rick Scott is urging all gas stations in Florida to stay open as long as possible to accommodate people who are trying to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The governor said during a Thursday news conference that the state will send in police escorts to get gas station employees out safely if necessary before the storm arrives.

He says authorities are already escorting fuel tankers to get them through traffic and to gas stations as quickly as possible.

Scott says all of the state’s ports are still operating, bringing in fuel and supplies.

He urged residents to take only as much gas as they need to make sure there is enough for everyone who needs it.