Jail supervisor sentenced for misusing database

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A supervisor at an Ohio jail has been sentenced to probation and has agreed to never work in law enforcement again after pleading guilty to misusing a police database to look up information about his estranged wife’s boyfriend.

Cleveland.com reports 50-year-old Steven Key, who worked at the Cuyahoga County jail annex in Euclid, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days probation.

Key said he used “poor judgment” when he directed a subordinate to run the license plate of his wife’s boyfriend through a database to find out where he lived.

Key’s lawyer said he was trying to find out more about the man because he would be near Key’s children, who were living with their mother during the divorce process.