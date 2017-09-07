Local AAA crews heading for Texas

By Published: Updated:
AAA trucks hauling pallets of bottled water will travel to Texas to assist with recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Local AAA roadside assistance trucks and crews are heading to Texas.

The Miami Valley personnel and equipment rolled out on Thursday morning to help the hurricane-affected Texas gulf coast.

They’ll be helping with recovery and removal of flood-damaged vehicles in that area.

A convoy of six drivers and three trucks from Dayton, Cincinnati and Toledo will head southwest to help with recovery.

14 other drivers and trucks from Kansas, Oklahoma, Maryland and Pennsylvania will also assist in flood-affected areas of Texas.

The trucks leaving from Dayton transported pallets of bottled water.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s