Local AAA crews heading for Texas

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Local AAA roadside assistance trucks and crews are heading to Texas.

The Miami Valley personnel and equipment rolled out on Thursday morning to help the hurricane-affected Texas gulf coast.

They’ll be helping with recovery and removal of flood-damaged vehicles in that area.

A convoy of six drivers and three trucks from Dayton, Cincinnati and Toledo will head southwest to help with recovery.

14 other drivers and trucks from Kansas, Oklahoma, Maryland and Pennsylvania will also assist in flood-affected areas of Texas.

The trucks leaving from Dayton transported pallets of bottled water.