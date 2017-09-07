Local family leaving Tampa in response to Hurricane Irma

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – William Anderson–whose brother is an employee here at 2 News–originally from Dayton and now lives in Tampa with his wife and four kids. He witnessed the devastation in Houston just like we all did. He says seeing that was enough to motivate him to get out now and not wait around to see what might happen.

“The water has been hard to come by right now,” Anderson said. “Because all the stores have been sold out. So we’ve been having to stock up on a lot of water.”

It’s not only water, but gas hasn’t been easy to get either. Anderson says he waited in line for more than 30 minutes to fill his tank. He and his family are headed to the Atlanta area to stay with relatives as they wait out Hurricane Irma. Islands in the Caribbean have already seen major damage and Anderson doesn’t want to be around if the same thing happens in Tampa.

“The more difficult part is making sure my family is safe,” Anderson said. “And making sure that I’m not leaving at the last minute especially when you see the highways and everyone trying to leave. That’s really bad.”