Local Red Cross volunteers heading to Florida in advance of Hurricane Irma

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local organizations are already making their way south in advance of Irma. The category 5 hurricane is expected to hit Florida this weekend.

First Harvey, now Irma. Back to back hurricanes can drain resources financially and physically, but volunteers at the Dayton chapter of the American Red Cross said they’re ready.

“We do have volunteers that came home from Harvey and are getting a couple of days rest and have already talking about deploying for Irma,” Director, Dayton Area American Red Cross Chapter Cory Paul said.

A little more than a week after Hurricane Harvey tore through Texas and Louisiana, causing at least 60 deaths and billions of dollars in damages, Hurricane Irma is proving to be just as catastrophic. The American Red Cross has already started deploying volunteers to various parts of Florida.

“It actually isn’t as challenging going back to back through disasters because were already kind of spun up and in disaster mode and so our volunteers and community partners are already aware that were kind of on that high level and so all we really need to do is pivot,” Paul said.

Currently, they still have about 30 local volunteers assisting with the recovery effort in southeast Texas. Volunteers will remain there for the foreseeable future.