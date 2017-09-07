Clark County Sheriff’s Office: Missing child found

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced they have found the missing child from the endangered missing child alert Thursday afternoon.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office released a report Cameron Vernon was last seen walking away from his home in Mad River Township in gray shorts, navy shirt and an unknown sweatshirt Wednesday around 7:00 p.m.

The sheriff’s office also reported the teen is considered an endangered Runaway Child due to being insulin dependent with a pump and should be running low.