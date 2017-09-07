Clark County Sheriff’s Office: Missing child found

By Published: Updated:
Photo provided by the Clark County Sheriff's Office

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced they have found the missing child from the endangered missing child alert Thursday afternoon.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office released a report Cameron Vernon was last seen walking away from his home in Mad River Township in gray shorts, navy shirt and an unknown sweatshirt Wednesday around 7:00 p.m.

The sheriff’s office also reported the teen is considered an endangered Runaway Child due to being insulin dependent with a pump and should be running low.

 

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s