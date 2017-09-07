More than 1 million without power in Puerto Rico

Families gather at a shelter in a local church during the evening before the arrival of Hurricane Irma in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Dominicans wait for the arrival of Hurricane Irma after it lashed Puerto Rico with heavy rain and powerful winds, leaving nearly 900,000 people without power as authorities struggled to get aid to small Caribbean islands already devastated by the historic storm. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than 1 million people in Puerto Rico are without power — nearly 70 percent of customers of Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority.

Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Thursday that crews are investigating and until they know the extent of the damage, “it will be difficult to estimate how long the power outage will last.”

Rossello added that ports on the island are still closed, and it’s unclear when commercial flights will resume.

Schools and government offices are scheduled to reopen on Monday.

