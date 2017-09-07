More than 1 million without power in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than 1 million people in Puerto Rico are without power — nearly 70 percent of customers of Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority.

Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Thursday that crews are investigating and until they know the extent of the damage, “it will be difficult to estimate how long the power outage will last.”

Rossello added that ports on the island are still closed, and it’s unclear when commercial flights will resume.

Schools and government offices are scheduled to reopen on Monday.