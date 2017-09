DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 135 companies are seeking potential employees at an upcoming job fair in the Miami Valley.

Montgomery County and the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are hosting the 2017 Miami Valley Regional Job Fair Thursday, September 21.

Companies participating the in job fair are looking to hire full and part-time positions.

The event will take place at the Wright State University Nutter Center from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

