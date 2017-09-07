NFL season kicks off on WDTN Thursday night

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2017 season kicks off Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

WDTN and NBC Sports will have live coverage from Gillette Stadium beginning at 7:30 pm and fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via desktop at NBCSports.com or accessing the NBC Sports app on their tablet or connected television devices.

You can watch a live stream of the game here or you can watch it live on WDTN starting at 7:30.

 

