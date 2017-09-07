Ohio Task Force 1 getting ready for Irma

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN)– Ohio Task Force 1 is back from Texas, but they might not be here for long.

They’ve only been home since Tuesday and already they’re preparing for a possible trip to Florida.

“We are really fine tuning and rehabbing. Really all of this equipment you see was rehabbed while they were in Houston and put back into working mode. They could have gone straight back to Florida,” said Phil Sinewe of Task Force 1.

The task force already has 173 rescues under its belt in Texas alone.

Phil Sinewe says the crew is ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“They are very highly trained, very driven people. So they are ready to go. But yes, they learn something from every deployment.”

Hurricane Irma is already setting records as it approaches the U.S. Mainland.

The crew believes the lessons they learned in Texas will help them deal with any storm, even one as powerful as Irma.

“They did some really life saving rescues in the middle of the night in some very fast, high moving water. They also did some very gratifying evacuations of people.”

2 NEWS will let you know when and if the team is sent to help with Irma relief efforts.