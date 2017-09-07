Panera cookie fundraiser to support Harvey relief efforts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You can help raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims by buying a special treat at Dayton Panera locations.

Panera’s “Chip in for Houston” fundraiser will run throughout the month of September and will donate 25 cents from every chocolate chipper cookie sold to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

All Dayton Panera locations will also have a community cash box donation for the Harvey Relief Fund.

“Our hearts are with the people in Houston right now,” said Sam Covelli, CEO of Covelli Enterprises. “It’s important to us to do something in our cafés to support the relief efforts going on down there, even though we have no locations in the area. We are all Texans right now, and we will do all we can to help in this time of need because it’s the right thing to do.”