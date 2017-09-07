Panera cookie fundraiser to support Harvey relief efforts

By Published: Updated:
Panera Bread
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  You can help raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims by buying a special treat at Dayton Panera locations.

Panera’s “Chip in for Houston” fundraiser will run throughout the month of September and will donate 25 cents from every chocolate chipper cookie sold to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

All Dayton Panera locations will also have a community cash box donation for the Harvey Relief Fund.

“Our hearts are with the people in Houston right now,” said Sam Covelli, CEO of Covelli Enterprises. “It’s important to us to do something in our cafés to support the relief efforts going on down there, even though we have no locations in the area. We are all Texans right now, and we will do all we can to help in this time of need because it’s the right thing to do.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s