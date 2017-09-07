Police looking for suspect who stole 33 iPads from elementary school

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking to identify a man who entered an elementary school in German Village and stole 33 iPads and a speaker.

Police say the suspect, a man, entered St. Mary Elementary on Sept. 3 around 6:40 pm. He is described as a white male with blonde hair and beard, a long-sleeved white t-shirt, khaki pants, and red and black Nike shoes.

Police say the suspect stole a speaker valued at $1,200 & 33 iPads valued at $10,000.

The suspect made 2 trips to pull off the theft.