Police: Taco Bell employees fatally shoot armed robber

By Published:
Crime Scene Tape

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say three employees of a Cleveland fast food restaurant opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.

Authorities say two masked robbers entered a Taco Bell on Wednesday and ordered employees to the ground.

Police say three employees pulled out their guns and fired, hitting one of the robbers six times. The other ran away.

Investigators say the man who was shot was found with a loaded gun in his hand. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The employees who opened fire were described as a 23-year-old man and two 19-year-old men. Police have not released their names or the name of the man who died.

No charges have been filed.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s