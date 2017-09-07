Students dress casual to raise money for Hurricane Harvey

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local students raised money for Hurricane Harvey in a unique way.

Students at Dayton Christian School who participated in “Jeans Day” were allowed to dress in casual clothes and donate a few dollars instead of wearing their usual uniform to raise money for their sister schools affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The students who dressed casual for the day helped raised more than $2,400 that will help the 55 of its sister schools in the affected areas.

“As a school family, we need to reach out to help other Christian schools when they face difficult and overwhelming challenges,” said John Gredy, Ed.D., head of school. “It’s an opportunity to foster a posture of prayer and servanthood in students. It’s also a good lesson for students to help raise funds for others in a severe time of need.”