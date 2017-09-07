Texas, US gas prices continue to surge in Harvey’s aftermath

Published:
Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey surround homes in Port Arthur, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country continue to surge in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding brought by Harvey.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide this week was $2.54, up from $2.26 last week.

Of the metro areas in Texas, drivers in Dallas are paying the most on average at $2.67 while motorists in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.37.

AAA says the national average for regular unleaded is $2.67.

The association says that while there’s no fuel shortage, Harvey has created distribution problems that include not having enough drivers and equipment to transport fuel to market.

Gas prices could still rise by a dime and even beyond that as Hurricane Irma is forecast to make landfall in Florida this weekend.

