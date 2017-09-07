Troopers escort fuel trucks to ease evacuations

Motorists head north on US 1 in heavy traffic as Hurricane Irma continues its path in the northeast Caribbean, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Key Largo, Fla. Hurricane Irma grew into a Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott says the state is doing all it can to relieve fuel shortages and traffic jams to keep people evacuating ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Scott is acknowledging that empty pumps, long lines and crowded highways are “frustrating” for Floridians. But he says his administration is working with federal authorities and other states to move as much gas into Florida as they can.

This includes having the Florida Highway Patrol escort fuel trucks through any traffic.

Florida Highway Safety spokeswoman Beth Frady says troopers escorted trucks from two Florida ports to stations in Marion and Martin counties overnight, and also were escorting trucks from Georgia to stations in Perry, in north central Florida near where Interstate 75 crosses Interstate 10.

