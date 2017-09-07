Trump faces media as Irma approaches

Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a working luncheon with Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Americans want more bipartisanship. He says his meeting with the two Democratic and two Republican legislative leaders on Wednesday was “very, very friendly.”

Trump spoke to reporters before a lunch with Kuwait’s Amir al-Sabah. He said he expects Congress to discuss eliminating the debt ceiling, saying it “complicates things.”

Once again, Trump is not referring to House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by name, while referencing Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer several times.

Vice President Mike Pence, also in the room, says he agrees with Schumer that Trump striking a deal on the debt ceiling extension — over the objection of Republicans — was “a great moment.”

Trump says the debt deal signals more bipartisanship to come.

