2 Ohio State vs 5 Oklahoma preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two of college football’s most tradition-rich and storied programs meet for just the fourth time ever when No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Oklahoma tangle on Saturday night in front of a national audience.

Both Ohio State and Oklahoma are coming off impressive opening-weekend victories. The Buckeyes scored 29 unanswered points to earn a 49-21 Big Ten Conference victory at Indiana last Thursday while Oklahoma routed UTEP, 56-7, in Norman.

Saturday’s game will be just the fourth all-time between Ohio State and Oklahoma. Last year, a young and inexperienced Buckeye team got a signature early-season win by topping the Sooners 45-24 behind a four-TD pass effort from J.T. Barrett.