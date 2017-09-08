Police: Suspect in custody, no injuries at Columbus High School

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they have the suspect in the reported active shooter at Columbus Scioto High School in custody.

At about 8:30 am Friday, police were called to the 2900 block of South High Street on the report of an active shooter.

Police say they arrested the suspect just before 9 am, and there are no injuries. The suspect is being questioned to at CPD headquarters.

Columbus City School administrators say students and staff are safe but are asking parents not to come to the school at this time. Administrators say they are working to provide an alternative location where parents can pick up students if they wish to do so.

 

