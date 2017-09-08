Bahamas family evacuates to Cedarville

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Bahamian couple has evacuated to Cedarville, in a bid to escape category four Hurricane Irma.

Rebekah Cates is a nursing student at Cedarville University. Her family flew into Dayton, Thursday night.

They were on one of the last flights out, before the airport closed.

“Just in the nick of time,” Cates said.

Her mother Joan Cates said she and her husband were debating all week as to whether or not they should evacuate.

“I think the breaking point would have been Wednesday night when the track just kept vacillating. It kept going back and forth,” she said. “Our personal safety, life – people before things. That’s what’s most important. That’s why we decided to get out.”

Hurricane Irma has flattened trees, utility poles, and ripped apart buildings.

The Cates family made the decision to evacuate, after seeing the devastation Irma caused in countries like Barbuda.

Rebekah explained, making the decision to leave everything behind wasn’t easy.

“For a long time we kind of went back and forth because sometimes – you know – we feel the need to stay with our property, stay with our house, make sure everything is okay,” she said.

“But after we kind of saw the strength and devastation and everything that was already kind of occurring in the islands to south of the Bahamas, we kind of said: okay, basically – you need to come up here.”