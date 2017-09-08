Carlisle couple, friends not letting Irma ruin trip to Dominican Republic

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Hurricane Irma is impacting travel plans for thousands of people.

2 NEWS contacted over 20 local travel agencies in the Miami Valley and the majority of them have had clients calling all day to cancel their future travel plans or are looking for help to get out of Florida and off islands impacted by Irma.

While thousands of people are getting out of hurricane Irma’s path and cancelling their travel plans, a group of friends in Carlisle are doing the opposite. Melyanda Banks and five others have planned a trip to the Dominican Republic in two weeks and they’re not letting hurricane Irma ruin it.

“I mean it’s a little scary, because you don’t know what’s going to happen and yes with the vacation and everything we didn’t know if we were even going to be going considering it is hurricane season,” Banks said.

Family members sent Banks a video as Hurricane Irma passed over Puerto Rico causing significant damage.

“It’s pretty frightening the wind and the rain coming through so she said that winds were like 80 – 85mph,” Banks said.

The winds then moved onto the Dominican Republic. Banks contacted her travel agent about the trip and she was told the hotel they’re staying at wasn’t really impacted.

“Luckily they’ve only go a little bit of wind damage and some flooding,” Banks said.