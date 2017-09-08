Caught on cam: Purse snatcher drags victim

By Published: Updated:

GWINNETT CO., Ga. (NBC NEWS) – Police in Gwinnett County, Georgia are looking for a robbery suspect who dragged a woman behind a truck and then partially ran over her at the Atlanta Marriott Norcross hotel.

The incident, which was captured by security cameras, happened around 6 p.m. on August 9, when the victim was walking back to the hotel after visiting a nearby store.

That’s when a blue Honda Ridgeline pulled alongside the victim. The suspect, a black female, got out of the front passenger seat and grabbed the victim’s purse. The victim fought back and was thrown to the ground.

The suspect pulled on the purse and got back into the vehicle, which then drove off while the woman was still holding onto her purse. The victim was dragged down the hotel’s driveway.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s