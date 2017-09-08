Caught on cam: Purse snatcher drags victim

GWINNETT CO., Ga. (NBC NEWS) – Police in Gwinnett County, Georgia are looking for a robbery suspect who dragged a woman behind a truck and then partially ran over her at the Atlanta Marriott Norcross hotel.

The incident, which was captured by security cameras, happened around 6 p.m. on August 9, when the victim was walking back to the hotel after visiting a nearby store.

That’s when a blue Honda Ridgeline pulled alongside the victim. The suspect, a black female, got out of the front passenger seat and grabbed the victim’s purse. The victim fought back and was thrown to the ground.

The suspect pulled on the purse and got back into the vehicle, which then drove off while the woman was still holding onto her purse. The victim was dragged down the hotel’s driveway.