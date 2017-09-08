Charges dropped against nephew of former police chief

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Charges have been dropped against the nephew of an Ohio police chief who abruptly resigned last month in part due to allegations of misconduct relating to the investigation of his nephew.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that a judge dismissed charges against 41-year-old Joseph Nice at the request of a special prosecutor handling the case. He had been accused of theft, forgery and evidence tampering. The prosecutor declined to comment on why the charges were dropped.

A lawyer for Nice’s uncle, James Nice, has denied that the former Akron police chief meddled in his nephew’s case. He resigned after also being accused of using a racial slur about police officials and having an affair with a member of the department.