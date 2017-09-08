Dayton man sentenced for kidnapping and robbery; car information led to arrest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County judge found 43-year-old Harold Shrout guilty Friday of robbing a loan business and kidnapping the employee in March.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shrout was looking to get a loan for his car title at the business March 24 and after looking at the car with the employee he pulled out a knife, threatened to kill her and demanded money.

The victim told police what had happened and police found a connection to Shrout from the information of his vehicle.

Shrout was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on one count of kidnapping and one count of Aggravated Robbery on April 14.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, A judge found Shrout guilty as charged on both counts and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for each count, serving them at a the same time.