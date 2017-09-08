Dayton man sentenced for kidnapping and robbery; car information led to arrest

By Published: Updated:
Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County judge found 43-year-old Harold Shrout guilty Friday of robbing a loan business and kidnapping the employee in March.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shrout was looking to get a loan for his car title at the business March 24 and after looking at the car with the employee he pulled out a knife, threatened to kill her and demanded money.

The victim told police what had happened and police found a connection to Shrout from the information of his vehicle.

Shrout was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on one count of kidnapping and one count of Aggravated Robbery on April 14.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, A judge found Shrout guilty as charged on both counts and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for each count, serving them at a the same time.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s