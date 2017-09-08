Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes in N.C., fatalities confirmed

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Sheriff Shelby White in Perquimans County, North Carolina is at the scene of a downed helicopter.

The sheriff’s office said the helicopter went down in an area near Swamp Road.

WAVY sister station WNCN in Raleigh confirmed with the North Carolina Highway Patrol that it was a Duke Life Flight helicopter that crashed and that there are confirmed fatalities. WNCN is also reporting that officials from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are on their way to the site.