Florida in Irma’s crosshairs

(NBC News) Hurricane Irma remains on a track to slam Miami this weekend after cutting a fatal and destructive swath through the Caribbean islands Thursday.

“Florida will have major storm impacts with deadly storm surge and life threatening winds, and we expect this along the entire East Coast,” Governor Rick Scott warned.

The race is on to get out of the storm’s path. At Miami International Airport, a flight out of town is hard to come by.

All major airlines are suspending service Friday night, and many passengers can do little but hope and wait.

Leaving by car is not much easier lines for gas are long and traffic is snarled.

There’s also one final push for supplies, especially generators and water.