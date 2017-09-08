Former Dayton FD district chief among those evacuating Florida

FORT MYERS BEACH, Florida (WDTN) – As hurricane Irma makes a bee-line to mainland thousands are evacuating Florida.

One of the thousands of people evacuating is former Dayton Fire District Chief Ron Fleming and his wife. Fleming spent 37 years with the Dayton Fire Department. After retiring, the couple moved to Fort Myers Beach, FL.

Friday Fleming spent the day helping friends secure their home. The couple thought about weathering the storm, but after heeding all the warnings they will evacuate instead.

“There are still a few people out here. Some people have weathered hurricanes on the island before and I think they are prepared to stay again, but this one is so ferocious and so different from all the others that you know we just don’t want to take a chance,” wife Jan Fleming said.

The couple plans to evacuate Saturday morning.