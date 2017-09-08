Harvey fallout: First responders sue over chemical fire

CROSBY, Texas (NBC NEWS) – Attorneys representing several first responders filed a lawsuit Thursday, claiming an initial fire burning at the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas sickened their clients.

“It’s not something that should happen when you go to work to protect your community,” said attorney Misty Hataway-Cone.

For several days, those living within 1.5 miles of the Arkema plant were told to stay out of their homes. Flood waters swamped safety systems designed to keep organic peroxides at the facility cool. When the chemicals heated up, fires erupted.

A trio of attorneys now want to know about what the plant did to prepare for Harvey. On Thursday, a judge granted the attorneys a temporary restraining order to ensure the company preserves all evidence related to the crisis.

