Kate’s Plate: “Rosemary shrimp & leek potato soup”

Rosemary Shrimp with Leek & Potato Soup

Serves 2

Rosemary Garlic Mix:

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 spring fresh rosemary

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

3/4 lb fresh peeled & deveined shrimp

2 Roma tomatoes

Directions: Toss rosemary garlic mixture with fresh shrimp. Saute shrimp in skillet for 1 minute per side, until just opaque. Dice tomato and toss in the pan with shrimp for another minute until warm. Enjoy immediately.

Lean Leek & Potato Soup:

1 leek, cleaned and sliced 1/4″

1/4 cup diced celery

2 tablespoons diced onion

1 clove garlic, minced

2 cups chicken stock

2 cups diced Yukon potatoes

3 tablespoons half n half

dash nutmeg

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Saute leeks, celery, and onions in olive oil until soft. Add garlic, saute additional 3 minutes. Add chicken stock and potatoes, bring to a boil. Reduce to medium and cook 10 minutes until potatoes are soft. Remove from heat. Use an immersion blender to blend about 1/2 of the potatoes to make the soup thick. Swirl in half n half, season with salt, pepper, nutmeg. Can be made ahead.