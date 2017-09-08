Kate’s Plate: “Rosemary shrimp & leek potato soup”

Rosemary Shrimp with Leek & Potato Soup
Serves 2
Rosemary Garlic Mix:
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 spring fresh rosemary
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
3/4 lb fresh peeled & deveined shrimp
2 Roma tomatoes
Directions: Toss rosemary garlic mixture with fresh shrimp. Saute shrimp in skillet for 1 minute per side, until just opaque. Dice tomato and toss in the pan with shrimp for another minute until warm. Enjoy immediately.
Lean Leek & Potato Soup:
1 leek, cleaned and sliced 1/4″
1/4 cup diced celery
2 tablespoons diced onion
1 clove garlic, minced
2 cups chicken stock
2 cups diced Yukon potatoes
3 tablespoons half n half
dash nutmeg
salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Saute leeks, celery, and onions in olive oil until soft. Add garlic, saute additional 3 minutes. Add chicken stock and potatoes, bring to a boil. Reduce to medium and cook 10 minutes until potatoes are soft. Remove from heat. Use an immersion blender to blend about 1/2 of the potatoes to make the soup thick. Swirl in half n half, season with salt, pepper, nutmeg. Can be made ahead.