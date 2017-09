DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A festival in the Miami Valley will have you saying “OPA!”

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church is celebrating its Dayton Greek Festival starting Friday, September 8 and runs until Sunday, September 10.

Visitors will get a chance to experience Greek food, culture, dancing, music and more.

Admission is $2 and children under 12 and active military member get free admission to the festival.

