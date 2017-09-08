Police searching for escaped stabbing suspect

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are still searching for the man who escaped custody Thursday night and is suspected in a Friday morning stabbing and robbery.

Police from Brookville, Clayton, Englewood, Dayton and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Wiliam “Bill” McClellan from Eaton.

Westbrook Road is blocked at Crestway Drive in Clayton while police search for McClellan.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson says a man suffered serious injuries after being attacked in his home on Friday morning.

The stabbing happened in the 4300 block of Cemetery Road, west of Eaton.

Authorities are looking for William “Bill” McClellan from Eaton, who is the suspected attacker.

The sheriff’s office says McClellan escaped custody Thursday night after being arrested by Eaton Police on outstanding felony warrants.

Authorities say McClellan is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies responded to a report of a man with a stab wound at the corner of U.S. 35 and Cemetery Road around 8:45 a.m. on Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, identified as a 63-year-old man. He was taken to the Preble County ER, before being airlifted to Kettering Medical Center by MedFlight with serious injuries.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as McClellan, went to the man’s house and knocked on the door.

When the man answered, the suspect forced his way inside and stabbed the victim.

The suspect tied the victim up and fled the scene in the victim’s car. The suspect stole three handguns and the victim’s cell phone as well.

Anyone with information about McClellan is urged to call 911.