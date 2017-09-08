Man wanted for ’74 fatal car crash found by US Marshals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted on charges related to a fatal car accident in 1974 has been found in Maryland.

Cleveland.com reports the cold case unit of the U.S. Marshals office in Cleveland arrested 67-year-old Alan Brown on Tuesday in Bladensburg, Maryland. Brown was indicted 43 years ago on an aggravated vehicular homicide charge for killing a passenger in a car he sideswiped at more than 90 mph while driving the wrong way on Interstate 71.

Deputy U.S. Marshal David Siler says Brown was tracked from around Detroit to the area around Washington, D.C.

Siler says Brown worked odd jobs since 1974, moving around and using fake names to avoid detection by authorities.

