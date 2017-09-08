Man wanted for robbing bank in Miamisburg grocery store

By Published: Updated:
Suspect in Miamisburg bank robbery/Miamisburg Police Department

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank inside a grocery store.

Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect.

Miamisburg Bank Robbery

Investigators say the man walked into the Fifth Third Bank inside the Kroger on N Heincke Road near Mary Francis Court just before 6:00 pm Thursday.

The man gave a note to the bank teller, claiming to have a gun and demanding money.

Police say the man got away with an undetermined amount of money. The suspect was described as a white man, tall, thin, in his mid-to-late 50s, with gray facial hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Miamisburg Police at 937-847-6612.

 

 

