Mexico state says 120 injured there

A monument surrounded by debris is cordoned off in the aftermath of an 8.1-magnitude earthquake in San Cristobal de Las Casas, state of Chiapas, Mexico, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. One of the most powerful earthquakes ever to strike Mexico hit off its southern coast, killing at least 15 people, toppling houses and businesses and sending panicked people into the streets. (AP Photo/Moyses Zuniga)

People who evacuated from bars during an earthquake stand in the street in La Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, sections of which lost power, just before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee into o the streets in panic as far away as the capital city. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

People who evacuated from bars during an earthquake stand in the street in La Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, sections of which lost power, just before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

People who evacuated from bars stand in the street in La Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, after an earthquake shook buildings forcefully and knocked out power in the area, just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. A massive 8-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee into the street in panic as far away as the capital city.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

People who evacuated from bars check their phones in the street in La Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, after an earthquake shook buildings forcefully and knocked out power in the area, just before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee into o the streets in panic as far away as the capital city. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

People who evacuated from bars check their phones in the street in La Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, after an earthquake shook buildings forcefully and knocked out power in the area, just before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee into o the streets in panic as far away as the capital city. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Guest of an hotel stand and sit at the lobby after an earthquake shook buildings forcefully and knocked out power in the area, just after midnight in Veracruz, Mexico, Friday Sept. 8, 2017. A massive 8-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee into the street in panic as far away as the capital city and Veracruz state.(AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

A general view of Mexico City after an earthquake, in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. A massive 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit off Mexico's southern coast, toppling houses in Chiapas state, causing at least three deaths and setting off a tsunami warning, officials said Friday.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Debris from a collapsed wall sits in Oaxaca, Mexico, after an earthquake early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. A massive 8-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee into the street in panic as far away as the capital city.(AP Photo/Luis Alberto Cruz)

