Mexico state says 120 injured there

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Chiapas state civil defense director Luis Manuel Moreno says seven people are known dead and about 120 people have been injured across his state, the closest to the magnitude 8.1 quake that hit off of Mexico’s Pacific coast just before midnight.
At least 32 are known to have died across the region as a whole.
Many buildings in the area are constructed of thick, unreinforced masonry walls, with timber roof beams supporting clay tile roofs. That appears to have contributed to the injuries.