Mexico state says 120 injured there

By Published:
A monument surrounded by debris is cordoned off in the aftermath of an 8.1-magnitude earthquake in San Cristobal de Las Casas, state of Chiapas, Mexico, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. One of the most powerful earthquakes ever to strike Mexico hit off its southern coast, killing at least 15 people, toppling houses and businesses and sending panicked people into the streets. (AP Photo/Moyses Zuniga)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Chiapas state civil defense director Luis Manuel Moreno says seven people are known dead and about 120 people have been injured across his state, the closest to the magnitude 8.1 quake that hit off of Mexico’s Pacific coast just before midnight.

At least 32 are known to have died across the region as a whole.

Many buildings in the area are constructed of thick, unreinforced masonry walls, with timber roof beams supporting clay tile roofs. That appears to have contributed to the injuries.

Mexico Earthquake

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s