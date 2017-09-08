Operation Football Band of the Week 3: Tippecanoe Marching Red Devils

By Published:

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Tippecanoe Marching Red Devils our Operation football, Indiana Wesleyan University band of the week!

Under the direction of Steve Parks and Emily Brinkman, the marching Red Devils are 115 members strong. This year’s show is entitled “Imagine”.

Tomorrow the marching Red-Devils will perform at the Troy marching band invitational and on September 16 they’ll host their very own 42nd annual Tipp City Marching Band Invitational.

Congratulations once again to the Tippecanoe marching red devils, our operation football, Indiana Wesleyan University band of the week.

