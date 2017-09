BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Premier Health game of week featured the Fairborn Skyhawks and Beavercreek Beavers.

The Beavers had the home field advantage against the Skyhawks Friday night.

Beavercreek wins 48 to 20.

Our thanks to athletic director Brad Pompos and all the great folks at Beavercreek for hosting our tailgate party..