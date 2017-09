TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to Northmont on their win and Donavin Wallace for turning in our Big Play of the Night.

Northmont traveled to Tippecanoe where you could see Donavin Wallace’s effort on the screen passe from Miles Johnson for an attempt of a touchdown that ultimately turned into a touchdown for the Thunderbolts on the next play.

Congratulations again to Northmont on their win and Donavin Wallace for turning in our Big Play of the Night.